The shock results for the authority involved the leader and deputy leader both losing their seats.

The Tories took just 14 of the 39 available seats, compared with the 29 they held after the 2019 elections.

The Labour Party and Independents won 11 seats each, while the Liberal Democrats won three seats.

Castle House, Newark & Sherwood Council's headquarters,

The Conservatives lost three seats to independents in Beacon, including the now-former Conservative council leader, David Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd came fifth out of a possible six candidates in the Beacon ward, with 694 votes.

Coun Bruce Laughton, Nottinghamshire Council deputy leader, also lost his district seat in Farnsfield, to Labour candidate Maurice Shakeshaft.

There was a surge in popularity for a new group, Independents for Newark, which stood 16 candidates over the district and town councils.

The Conservative loss follows a high-profile campaign by ‘Protect Newark’s Green Spaces’ which followed the council’s plan to remove four trees from the town to make way for a car park extension.

An environmental campaign followed and the council eventually reversed the decision to cut down the trees in November 2021.

After the 2019 election, a total of 29 seats were held by the Conservatives, seven by Labour, two were won by Liberal Democrats and one was Independent.

Coun Scott Carlton narrowly lost his seat representing Edwinstowe & Clipstone.

The Conservative, who remains Nottinghamshire Council member for Sherwood Forest, said: “Sadly it wasn’t to be today despite best efforts. Residents of Edwinstowe & Clipstone ward have had their say and as of today I will no longer be a district councillor for the area.

“I have throughly enjoyed my time on the district and I believe we achieved a lot, whilst responding as a council to the challenges and stresses of the pandemic during this term of office, and more recently within the cost of living.

“I do wish to warmly congratulate Councillors Peacock, Freeman and Brooks on their elections to the council. I wish you the very best.

“I will however, carry on as county councillor for Sherwood Forest division which takes in Edwinstowe, Clipstone, Kings Clipstone, Rufford, Eakring and Wellow.

“We have lots to sort and I promise to carry on working hard for you and supporting our community.”

Coun Tom Smith, who was re-elected to represent Rainworth South & Blidworth said: “It was a very tight election, so I am very grateful to everyone who turned out to vote for me and my running mate Gary, who came an amazingly close third.

“As well as Gary, I also want to say well done to our two Labour candidates and our one true Independent candidate for running fair election campaigns. I also look forward to working with our two new Labour councillors in North Rainworth.

“Being a two-seat ward in Blidworth and South Rainworth, we have elected two councillors – one me, the other Tina Thompson – so we'll see how that goes.

“Thank you for your trust and confidence.”

Selected results

Bilsthorpe ward

ELECTED – Rhona Holloway, Conservatives: 412 votes;

Matt Kerry, Labour, 377.

Boughton ward

ELECTED – Tim Wildgust, Conservatives: 376 votes;

Marc Steele, Labour: 342.

Edwinstowe & Clipstone ward

ELECTED – Paul Peacock, Labour – 1,330 votes;

ELECTED – Andrew Freeman, Labour – 1,248;

ELECTED – Anne Brooks, Labour – 1,172;

Scott Carlton, Conservative – 1,081;

Rebecca Spademan, Conservative – 938;

Nigel Booth, Conservative – 864.

Farnsfield ward

ELECTED – Maurice Shakeshaft, Labour: 604 votes;

Bruce Laughton, Conservative: 572.

Ollerton ward

ELECTED – Mike Pringle, Labour: 1,198 votes;

ELECTED – Alice Brazier, Labour: 963;

ELECTED – Lee Brazier, Labour: 953;

Kelly Fordham, Conservative: 501.

Rainworth North & Rufford ward

ELECTED – Linda Tift, Labour: 632 votes;

ELECTED – Claire Penny, Labour: 549;

Lois Fisher, Conservative: 482;

Petra Harvey-Barker, Conservative: 460;

Carrie Young: Independent: 258;

Sheila Greatrex-White: Green Party: 163;

Kirsty Denman: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 40.

Rainworth South & Blidworth ward

ELECTED – Tina Thompson, Independent: 516 votes;

ELECTED – Tom Smith, Conservative: 448;

Gary Fisher, Conservative: 419;

Bill Bates, Labour: 376

Martin Atherton, Independent: 347;

Callam Walsh, Labour: 266;