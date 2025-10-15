Column: Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

I’d like to thank everybody who took part in the recent engagement exercise on local government re-organisation. People were clear that any new councils should focus on the basics - clean streets, safe communities, good roads and pavements - and to listen to local people. People also told us how important it is to recognise the differences between urban and rural communities.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think from the results it is clear to say that people do have concerns about local government re-organisation. 58% of respondents don’t support the proposals to replace the nine councils across our area with two new ones. People that were in favour of re-organisation think local government will be simpler, cheaper and more efficient. Those against tend to be concerned about a loss of local knowledge and accountability as well as fairness and equitable services for urban and rural areas.

The government’s timelines are clear, they expect us to submit a proposal to them for local government re-organisation by the 28th November. Based on the available information my view is that the best option for Bassetlaw is a north – south split and for us to be part of a new council covering the Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Mansfield, Gedling and Newark and Sherwood boundaries. This would also see a new council covering Nottingham City, Broxtowe and Rushcliffe areas. The engagement exercise found that there was more positivity and support towards this option compared to the other core option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next steps for us are to continue to work up plans to submit to government. We will be having a full council meeting on the 24th November to discuss our submission, followed by a cabinet meeting on the 25th November to approve the final plan. After that it will be up to the government to consider, but they will carry out a consultation exercise before coming to any decision. Look out for this in the new year and make sure you have your say.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

Whatever the outcome, it is really important that all Councils across Nottinghamshire continue to work together and that we don’t lose sight of the day job. You have told us what you want – it’s clean streets, safe communities, good roads and pavements - and to listen to local people.