Every year, the council chaairman chooses different local charities to support – and in 2022/23, Coun Munro chose two, Ashgate Hospice and The Freedom Project.

He staged regular events, held raffles and generally raised money throughout his year in office and has now presented cheques to the charities to help them with their work.

Ashgate Hospice where presented with a cheque for £3,500 which will help with patient care., while the Freedom Project will use its £1,500 to help operate its Warm Hubs and projects across Bolsover district.

Coun Tom Munro, Bolsover Council chairman, right, presents Mark North, from the Freedom Project, with a cheque for £1,500.

Coun Munro said: “We all know how hard the past few years have been for local charities and I am delighted to be able to help these two local and very worthwhile causes carry on their good work and help our local residents.

