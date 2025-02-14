Budget conversation helps Bassetlaw District Council balance the books

Bassetlaw District Council's Budget Conversation

Bassetlaw District Council has listened to residents, businesses, and stakeholders' views to help shape future services and balance the books.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results of the Budget Conversation, a survey asking people about council spending and what the priorities should be, have been collated, and are being used as part of the council’s budget setting process.

Of the 833 valid responses, the most preferable way of balancing the budget was to effectively manage the council’s assets, such as reducing running costs of its buildings or selling off some property, closely followed by transforming services including partnership working or increasing efficiencies. The least preferable was to reduce or stop services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Alan Rhodes, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Financial Services said: “We want to thank people who took the time to tell us about their thoughts on how best we could meet the projected budget shortfall.

“We have taken onboard people's views and will look at proposals to meet over 80% of the savings by transforming council services by providing them in a different, more efficient way.”

Bassetlaw District Council’s Medium Term Financial Plan was projecting a budget shortfall of £3.8 million over the next five years and is being addressed by a prudent approach and robust forward thinking.

In line with the Budget Conversation, over 80% of the savings proposals are provided by transforming council services, including improved efficiency and a reduction in council running expenses such as reducing agency spend, improved recruitment and staff retention initiatives, and reducing back-office costs whilst maintaining front line numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans, discussed at Cabinet last week, will now form part of the Council’s Annual Budget meeting taking place on Thursday 27th February 2025 where spending will be set for the next fiscal year and yearly savings targets agreed for the next five years until 2030.

The Budget Conversation survey results have been published in full on our website www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/budget-2024