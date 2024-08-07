Bolsover council appoints company for stock condition survey

Bolsover District Council has appointed a company to undertake a stock condition survey of council houses to help identify areas for future investment, to improve energy efficiency and ensure homes are well-maintained.

The surveyors from the company will visit all 5,015 council properties to assess both the inside and outside, looking at the structure of the property and installations such as bathrooms and kitchens.

The contract is due to start in September and the council and the company will contact tenants in due course.

Council bungalow

The visit will be non-invasive and at the end of the survey programme, the company will provide a full dataset and photographs of the property conditions, which the council will use to provide a report setting out an updated 30-year outline asset investment.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Sandra Peake said, “I strongly encourage all our tenants to participate in this survey as your cooperation will help us identify any potential improvements or maintenance work that may be required in the future.

“It will help develop efficient programmes of work and will also be used as evidence for funding submissions and possible applications to help support greater levels of investment.

“Together with our house-building programme, this work cements our commitment to the continuous improvement of our properties for the benefit of tenants.”

It is a requirement under the Regulator for Social Housing Consumer Standards that all social housing providers must know the condition of their stock

The Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 has given increased powers to the Regulator of Social Housing to carry out inspections of Local Authority Registered Housing Providers, at least every four years to ensure they are meeting the consumer standards.

The Regulator also has the power to issue unlimited fines to those that fall below the prescribed standard; fines of which, are uninsurable.