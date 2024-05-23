Bassetlaw marks 45th anniversary of twinning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bassetlaw District Council has been helping to mark the 45th anniversary of Retford and Bassetlaw’s twinning with Pfungstadt.

Former Council Chairman, Cllr Deborah Merryweather met with around twenty guests from Germany who visited the district for a memorable weekend of activities including sightseeing, concerts, and celebrations organised by Bassetlaw Twinning Association.

Among the highlights over the weekend of the 27th and 28th April, the grand signing of the Charter marking the special anniversary, speeches, and the sharing of gifts at Worksop Town Hall.

Cllr Deborah Merryweather said: “Twinning is something to be celebrated, especially on this special anniversary, through everything we remain friends and we won’t be divided.

Pictured: Cllr Dan Henderson, Mayor of East Retford and Oliver Hegemann, Chairman of Pfungstadt Town Council, along with other representatives from the respective Twinning Associations.

“Events like this give those involved the chance to find out we’re not so different and to reach out to make sure all countries stay friendly.”

The long weekend of activities culminated in a Civic ceremony at Retford Town Hall where a farewell event took place, including the presentation of a commemorative plate commissioned by The East Retford Charter Trustees.

Cllr Dan Henderson, Retford Mayor at the time of the visit said: “We welcomed dignitaries from Pfungstadt to Retford Town Hall as part of a weekend of events across the Bassetlaw district organised by Bassetlaw Twinning Association.

"I have heard from many residents in Retford, and the Bassetlaw area, about their personal connection to Pfungstadt. In the 1980s and 1990s, school children from our area visited Pfungstadt as part of school exchange schemes and I was very pleased to hear from the Chair of Pfungstadt Council that they wish to give local children the opportunity to do this once again.

“This visit has further cemented the bond between our two towns, and I look forward to a further 45 years of twinning and friendship with Pfungstadt."