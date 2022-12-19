The UKSPF funding was awarded after the council submitted a detailed investment plan earlier this year that showed how it will spend the money in order to meet government guidelines and what the benefits to the local community will be.

The funding will be used to support three priorities across Bassetlaw focusing on communities and place, support for local businesses and people and skills.

Part of the funding will go towards supporting businesses on Bassetlaw high streets, including Worksop.

Some of the projects outlined include:

- A Community and Voluntary Grant Programme enabling community and voluntary groups to apply for projects that will make a difference in their local neighbourhoods.

- Local business investment will see funding for a range of business support services including; the high street, decarbonising businesses, going digital, innovation, business grants and rural businesses.

- Investment in People and Skills programmes in 2024/25, to support those furthest away from the labour market, offer basic skills courses and tailored support to help people in employment.

- Community infrastructure projects to improve our town centres, improve our green spaces and reduce crime.

Councillor Jo White, deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This funding will be used to support businesses and communities across the whole of Bassetlaw, opening up new skills and opportunities and helping grow our local economy.

