Bassetlaw District Council is set for a new political Leadership Team after the Labour Group – who form the Council’s ruling political administration – elected a new Leader and Deputy Leader.

In line with the Council’s constitution, Cllr Julie Leigh (Worksop South) and Cllr Jonathan Slater (East Retford North) will therefore be appointed as Leader and Deputy at Thursday's Extraordinary Council Meeting.

The appointment of new leadership comes after Cllr James Naish (Leader) and Cllr Jo White (Deputy Leader) stepped down following their election to Parliament.

Cllr Leigh will become the seventh person and first woman to hold the position of Leader of the Council since the Authority was created in 1974.

Cllr Julie Leigh and Cllr Jonathan Slater

Julie Leigh said: "I am tremendously excited to get to work as part of the new Leadership Team alongside Cllr Slater and look forward to taking up the new role after Thursday’s Council meeting. I'd like to thank James and Jo for their leadership of Bassetlaw and know that they will be a strong voice in Parliament for their constituencies.”

Cllr Jonathan Slater said: "It is an honour to be chosen by my fellow Labour Councillor peers to be their next incoming Deputy Leader.