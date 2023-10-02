News you can trust since 1895
Bassetlaw District Council commits to Net Zero operations target by 2030

Councillors at Bassetlaw District Council have unanimously committed to reducing council operations to Net Zero by 2030.
By Kate Mason
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
The move follows a motion to Council on Thursday September 21 and means that by 2030, the Council’s operations should achieve a balance between the carbon emitted into the atmosphere, and the carbon removed from it.

The motion, proposed by Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy resolved to become a member of the UK100 network of local leaders pledging to lead a rapid transition to Net Zero.

Bassetlaw Council headquarters.
The motion also included agreeing to the UK100 Net Zero Pledge, meeting Net Zero council operations by 2030, meeting Net Zero area-wide emissions by 2045

A pledge was also made to report carbon emissions annually for both council emissions and area-wide emissions, as well as limiting the use of carbon offsets, and if they are used, then these must be as local as possible.

