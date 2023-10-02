Bassetlaw District Council commits to Net Zero operations target by 2030

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The move follows a motion to Council on Thursday September 21 and means that by 2030, the Council’s operations should achieve a balance between the carbon emitted into the atmosphere, and the carbon removed from it.

The motion, proposed by Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy resolved to become a member of the UK100 network of local leaders pledging to lead a rapid transition to Net Zero.

Bassetlaw Council headquarters.

The motion also included agreeing to the UK100 Net Zero Pledge, meeting Net Zero council operations by 2030, meeting Net Zero area-wide emissions by 2045