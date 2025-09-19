Bassetlaw District Council Civic Service

Dignitaries will be gathering this Sunday for the Bassetlaw District Council Annual Civic Service.

The Council Chair, Cllr Tony Eaton has chosen St Anne’s Church, Worksop as the venue for this year's event.

It is taking place on Sunday 21st September 2025 starting at 2pm and will be conducted by Rev Dave Gough with readings from Cllr Eaton, Richard Bond Deputy Lieutenant, and Lieutenant Sam Bloomfield RNR, Commanding Officer, Worksop Sea Cadets.

Music will be provided by the St Anne’s Church Youth Band who will be performing a song called Thanksgiving, while the Civic party will be led into church by Pipe Major Robert Orridge.

There will be a collection during the Service, with the proceeds being split between St Anne’s Church and the Worksop Sea Cadets.