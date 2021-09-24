A draft Masterplan for the Country Park has been created, which sets out some improvements that could further enhance one of the district’s most popular attractions.

Some of the most important aspects of the Masterplan includes how the park’s heritage, which goes back 200 years, can be celebrated in highly visible and imaginative ways.

Langold Country Park is a popular park with two lakes, a play area and water park for children, a cafe, and much more.

The Masterplan will also look into how members of the community can become more active in sustaining and maintaining the park’s wildlife, and creating different access routes into the park for vehicles and addressing parking issues.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “Langold Country Park is one of the most popular open spaces in Bassetlaw and as part of our ambition to ensure that the park continually improves, we have drafted a Masterplan that will help to shape what happens in the park over the coming years.

“We want to know what local residents and users of the park think about these initial ideas, collect comments and use this feedback to shape the next stage of this process.

“Please be a part of the consultation, give us your honest views and have your say.”

Langold Country Park contains 300 acres of park land.

The consultation will run over four weeks starting on Monday, September 20 until Sunday, October 17.

You can be part of the consultation by visiting the Langold Country Park section on the council’s website, and completing the online form.

Representatives from Bassetlaw District Council will be available to speak to in the Park and the local community on the following days:

Langold Country Park

Wednesday, September 22 –11am to 1pm

Thursday, September 23 – 1pm to 3pm

Friday, September 24 – 11am to 2pm

Thursday, September 30 – 10am to 12noon

Saturday, October 2 – 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Monday, October 4 – 8am to 10am

Saturday, October 16 – 10am to 3pm

Langold

Thursday, September 23– 1pm to 3pm (Doncaster Road)

Wednesday, October 13 – 10am to 4pm (Community Consultation)

Carlton in Lindrick

Thursday, September 30 – 10am to 12noon