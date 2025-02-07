Bassetlaw businesses join forces to realise growth potential

Pictured left to right: Rob Holder, General Manager, National Trust for Nottinghamshire, Sally Gilborn, MBE, Chief Executive at North Notts BID, James Langley, General Manager, Explore Manufacturing, Katy Jarvis-Morgan, Site Stakeholder Manager, STEP programme, Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills and Craig Taylor, Director of Regeneration and Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council

Bassetlaw businesses are joining forces to unlock growth potential in the district and make the most of significant investment and major developments in the pipeline.

Bassetlaw District Council and North Notts BID have teamed up to support the creation of the Bassetlaw Business Alliance Executive Group, which will work independently, bringing businesses together to work towards the same goal, a stronger local economy.

The group met for the first time last week, (31st Jan) at Laing O-Rourke in Worksop where attendees learnt more about developments including the East Midlands Investment Zone and the prototype Fusion energy plant project STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) at West Burton.

Rob Holder, General Manager, National Trust for Nottinghamshire and chair of the Bassetlaw Business Alliance Group said: “I am delighted to be chairing the newly formed Bassetlaw Business Alliance Group and working with brilliant people across various sectors within Bassetlaw to support realising Bassetlaw Vision 2040”

The alliance, made up from strategic leaders from key businesses in Bassetlaw will have the chance to shape the districts plans as well as receiving direct support to unlock potential growth.

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “We look forward to working with the newly created business alliance on growth initiatives in the district and how they can engage with these opportunities.

“We are united in the same goal, to unlock potential growth so collectively we can make Bassetlaw a better place for everyone.”

It is hoped by encouraging joined up working, it will create opportunities to attract further investment, encourage growth and promote the district on a regional and national level.

The Business Alliance Executive Group will also be holding a ‘Skills and Employment Summit’ in March, where it will look to understand the current and emerging skills and employment needs for the district, helping to inform education and training provision for the district businesses and residents.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “From our industrial areas to town centres, the Bassetlaw Business Alliance Executive Group will provide greater opportunity for businesses to share ideas, provide upskilling opportunities and collaborate towards goals that will collectively drive business growth and invigorate the local economy.”

If you would like to find out more about the Bassetlaw Business Alliance or the Skills Summit, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]