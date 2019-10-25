Council leader proud of Bassetlaw's support for the armed forces

Since 2013, Bassetlaw Council has supported the armed forces through its Armed Forces Community Covenant, which is a promise to ensure that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

In line with this promise, the council has produced a new publication – Support for Armed Forces Personnel – that is designed to help those who are leaving or have left the armed forces access support in Bassetlaw.

Leaving the armed forces can have a huge impact on the life of service personnel and their families, from finding a job and housing to settling children into schools and getting involved in social activities.

This new booklet highlights the services that are available from the council, a wide range of partner organisations that can help with resettlement and organisations for specialist support.

The council is extremely proud to show its support for former and current members of the armed forces and grateful to the organisations that have provided information and support for this publication, which is available from council buildings in Worksop, Retford and Harworth, and online here.

We will all be honouring those brave servicemen and women who have given their lives for this country at the annual Remembrance Day parade and service on November 10.

On the day, I will be joining fellow dignitaries including the Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, as well as members of the Worksop Branch of the Royal British Legion, veterans and cadets of the armed services.

The parade will march from the Old Market Square to the war memorial on Memorial Avenue where wreath laying and the Act of Remembrance will take place at 10.50am, followed by a service at Priory Church.

More details will be on the council’s website and in this newspaper.

Coun Simon Greaves is the leader of Bassetlaw Council.