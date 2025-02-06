Council faces ‘brick wall’ problem in housing ‘violent’ rough sleepers in Worksop

Bassetlaw Council says it is struggling to house rough sleepers who get kicked out of temporary accommodation for being too violent.

The Labour-run authority attempts to offer rough sleepers temporary accommodation with a number of providers in Worksop.

However, those who are violent, abuse substances, or endanger guests and staff, are often removed from these premises – often to go straight back to the streets.

The issue of street drinkers and disorder in Worksop town centre was discussed at the council’s overview & scrutiny committee on January 30.

Bassetlaw Council is facing problems housing violent homeless people in Worksop. Photo: Submitted

Coun John C Shephard (Lab) said: “A number of people have reported to me about an increase of rough sleeping in the town centre – why do you think that is?”

Nikala Elliot, community safety & safeguarding manager at the council, said rough sleeping in Bassetlaw has ‘always been an issue’, but the council is facing a ‘brick wall’ on where to house violent rough sleepers.

She said: “We have certain accommodations in the town centre for rough sleepers, but people get kicked out of there.

“The rough sleepers are all identified and spoken to, they are repeatedly spoken to and offered help and support.

“Very often they won’t take it.

"They’ll engage for a period of time, then get kicked out for the accommodation they are in for being violent.

“If our housing team is saying it is too high risk, we cannot house this person.

“If they’ve assaulted a member of staff, they’ve done a number of things that we can’t accept it.

“But they are vulnerable.

"We need to ask higher ups, what do we do in these cases?

“Everyone is trying their best to handle these individuals.

“I don’t know why we attract rough sleepers to the area.

"But we are trying everything that we can.”

The council said there is a shortage of emergency and long-term housing for the homeless in Bassetlaw.

Rough sleepers who pass rigorous checks and do not have a previous history of violence, drugs use, alcohol abuse or other similar offences, may be placed in short-term accommodation at the Worksop Travelodge.

Ms Elliot added at the meeting: “The accommodation just isn’t there for people who need housing, we try to put them in temporary accommodation.

“The last option we have is Travelodge.

“But if you have someone violent and abusive, there are people who are paying to stay there, we can’t put a risky person in.

“It’s a very difficult situation.”

Coun Shephard asked: “Has the quantity of housing accommodation in Bassetlaw gone down?”

Ms Elliot said: “There is an accommodation issue in Bassetlaw, there is a long-waiting list.

“So when we put people into temporary accommodation its a difficult one.

“We can’t house them because they’re too dangerous, so where do they go?”

Stephen Brown, head of corporate services at the council, said the authority continues to offer support to the homeless in Worksop – but some of them refuse the help.

He said: “Often people say, if the council provided accommodation, you wouldn’t have rough sleepers on the street.

“But majority of them have the accommodation.

"But they are with their mates, thinking they have people around them that support them.

“We can question that, they are given accommodation and support from us.

“But if they refuse to engage with support, it’s a completely different thing.

“We can’t compel them – we need a national solution to address this issue.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.