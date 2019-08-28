Council event can give you all the post-exams advice you'll need

Congratulations to the thousands of young people in Bassetlaw who picked up their A level and GCSE results during August and are now about to embark on the next steps of their education, vocational training or possibly into a new career, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

Bassetlaw Council is already looking at how it can help the next cohort of 15 to 19-year-olds decide what their futures look like.

‘What Next in North Notts’ will take place at North Notts Arena on October 1 and is set to be the largest skills and careers event in the region with more than 70 businesses, services and education providers helping approximately 1,800 young people with what options are available to them once they leave school.

In just two weeks’ time, the first ever North Notts Lit Fest will take place with a host of award-winning writers, poets and personalities lined up to entertain literary lovers over one very special weekend.

Ten venues will host 32 events between Friday, September 13 and Sunday, September 15, featuring sessions and talks from the likes of Bassetlaw’s own Stephen Booth and BAFTA Award-winner Henry Normal, as well as events from local writers groups, historic canal walks, ghostly guides around Retford and announcing the winners of the council’s short story, poetry and children’s competitions.

The full list of events is available here.

The potential of a no deal Brexit has been a prominent issue in the news recently.

As a consequence the council’s website now features a dedicated Brexit Information section where residents and businesses can access comprehensive information that covers the main issues, including; going abroad or staying in the UK, work, transport and business.

READ THIS: Will Bassetlaw people get the Brexit opportunities they voted for?

The council will also be writing to all businesses in Bassetlaw and sign posting them to essential Government advice that may help them to plan for a potential no deal Brexit.

View the online information on the council's website here.