Newark & Sherwood Council is still asking the Government where £20m of promised levelling up funding is.

The Ollerton and Clipstone scheme has been put on hold until the delay is resolved.

The funding was awarded in November 2023 as part of the third round of Government’s levelling up scheme, with plans to regenerate Ollerton town centre with a cinema, better shops and eating areas.

The council warned last month that it wouldn’t be able to continue design work without receiving some of the money.

An artist's impression of planned new-look Ollerton centre with levelling up money. Photo: Submitted

Its deadline of the end of July has now passed, meaning the project timeline will now have to be pushed back.

The Government has said it will provide further details ‘in due course’.

A council spokesperson said: “We continue to press the new Government for the release of the £20m levelling up funding as soon as possible.

“Delays with funding mean delays with delivery.

“The council, its regeneration partners, and most importantly our communities need and deserve this and other funding to make these exciting projects happen.”

Nottingham City Council, which received £20m for Bulwell at the same time, said it hasn’t experienced similar delays.

Newark & Sherwood Council recently wrote to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, asking for either release the £820,000 advance funding or sign the legal documents giving the council immediate access to the money.

The levelling up bid also funded highly energy-efficient units in Clipstone which would be suitable for high-tech enterprises.

A cabinet meeting last month heard that the council ‘didn’t have a penny of the £20m’.

Coun Lee Brazier (Lab), who represents Ollerton on the authority, said at the meeting: “I lobbied the new MP for Sherwood Forest, Labour’s Michelle Welsh, about this in the early hours of July 5 – she had been elected for about three minutes at that point.

“We are passionate about the levelling up in Ollerton.”

Speaking at the same meeting, Coun Paul Peacock (Lab), council leader, who represents Clipstone, said: “We’re grateful the money has come our way, but it’s long overdue.

"Ollerton and Clipstone have been neglected, as have lots of other former mining communities in the area.”

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government previously said it understands councils’ desire for clarification and will provide details ‘in due course’.