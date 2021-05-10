'Couldn't you just pull up your sleeve?' - Bassetlaw MP's hairy chest makes news in USA

A picture of Brendan Clarke-Smith being innoculated at Retford Hospital was featured on CBS This Morning as part of a report about key figures using social media visuals to encourage vaccinations.

Politicians across Europe have been teased for ‘baring their humanity’ by unbuttoning their shirts to receive the vaccine, instead of just rolling up their sleeves.

When questioned on this by a CBS reporter, Mr Clarke-Smith replied: "I got a little bit more publicity than I was expecting.

"I wasn’t expecting to get the vaccine, if I was I would have worn a t-shirt.

"I probably had to show a bit more flesh than I was expecting. I’m quite hairy as well so I got a few comments about that, too.”

The picture also made appearance on Channel 4’s The Last Leg, landing a spot in a parody ‘MmmmPs 2021’ calendar.

Mr Clarke-Smith said he 'wasn't expecting' to get the vaccine at Retford Hospital, otherwise he would 'have worn a t-shirt'.