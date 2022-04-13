Construction work begins on huge new B&Q warehouse and distribution centre in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw District Council officials have met with members of the senior team from B&Q, alongside site developer Tritax Symmetry and its parent company Tritax Big Box REIT plc, to view the scale of the 430,000 sq ft development at Symmetry Park, at Blyth.

Tritax Symmetry agreed a deal with B&Q last month to design and build the new seasonal facility on the site which is located at Junction 34 of the A1 (M).

The dedicated logistics developer has a long-standing relationship with B&Q and has been the landlord at B&Q’s national core products distribution centre in Worksop since 2005.

Officials meet at the site of the new B&Q warehouse and distribution centre at Symmetry Park, in Blyth.

Cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jo White, who visited the site along with Blyth councillor Jack Bowker, said: “We are delighted that B&Q has chosen Symmetry Park to expand and strengthen their operations in Bassetlaw, bringing with it greater investment and further employment opportunities.

“Throughout the development of this site, Bassetlaw District Council has worked in partnership with Tritax Symmetry and will continue to offer its support to the contractor GMI during the construction phase, and beyond with B&Q when the site becomes operational.

“It was great to strengthen our relationship with Tritax Symmetry, GMI and B&Q today and we look forward to providing further support with recruitment, apprenticeships, and other local initiatives that benefit the local community.”

Director of Logistics at B&Q, Rosemary Wilkins said: “We are pleased to see great progress on site for the new B&Q seasonal warehouse and distribution centre at Symmetry Park.

"The new warehouse will allow us to get more of the most popular products to our stores, more quickly.

“It was good to meet with the council leadership as we seal our commitment to the district and its community. We hope to be able to open the site by the end of this year.”

Associate development director at Tritax Symmetry, Freddie Oakey said the site is already an established convenience hub for visitor and commuters.

The site has planning consent for 721,000 sq ft of logistics space. The scheme is home to luxury dog food supplier, Butternut Box, which took a 151,388 sq ft facility on a 15-year lease in August 2020.

Roadside retail property business Euro-Garages has a 1.2-acre plot standing alongside Starbucks and KFC outlets.

GMI Construction has been appointed principal contractor for the new facility.