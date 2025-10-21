Concern over new houses earmarked for village farmyard -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

Concerns have been raised within a tranquil rural village in Bassetlaw about the prospect of nine large homes being built on a farmyard.

Among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council is one for a change of use on the land, which is east of North Street Farm on North Street, Sturton le Steeple.

The near two-acre site currently comprises three agricultural barns, a silo and associated hard-standing.

The proposal is for the barns and the storage tank to be demolished and replaced by four three-bedroom houses and five four-bedroom properties, complete with 22 parking spaces.

The small village of Sturton le Steeple, six miles east of Retford, where residents are worried about plans for nine new, large houses.

The application has been submitted by SNSED Ltd, a company based in Oxfordshire that deals with buying and selling real estate. It is run by Nicholas and Saskia Johnston, who own the development site.

Details of the plan are contained in a lengthy statement, prepared by the Johnstons’ agent for the scheme, Daniel Thompson, of Origin Design Studio, based in Nettleham.

However, the potential development has already drawn objections from villagers, who are worried that the site has not been allocated for housing and that such large homes are not required in Sturton le Steeple.

Former parish councillor Bob Fleming has written to Bassetlaw Council, saying the application “completely ignores the absolute need for smaller homes in the village”.

Villagers are concerned that Sturton le Steeple could start to lose its identity.

Instead there was “a dire need of one and two-bedroom properties for our young people who wished to get on the housing ladder and elderly residents who wished to downsize and remain living in the village”.

Villager Ruth Edwards has also lodged an objection to the scheme, outlining a long list of reasons why it should be opposed, including a danger that the village could begin to lose its identity.

Sturton le Steeple Parish Council has expressed concerns too, reiterating the need for smaller homes and pointing out that an increase in traffic could be problematic and that North Street is prone to flooding.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering, and consulting on, the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Thursday, November 13.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

Top Barn, Rampton Road, Laneham – proposed conversion of semi-derelict barns to two dwellings with detached garages.

The Stables, Town Street, Lound – work to willow tree in conservation area.

Folly Nook bungalow, Folly Nook Lane, Ranskill – erection of single-storey rear extension, single-storey front extension and loft conversion (retrospective).

Land alongside Carlton Hall Lane, Carlon in Lindrick – fell tree in conservation area.

Oaklands, 14 Sidsaph Hill, Walkeringham – erect single-storey side extension, and construct pitched roof to existing garage.

15 Curzon Drive, Worksop – work to sweet chestnut tree covered by preservation order.

11 Grove Coach Road, Retford – erect single-storey rear extension.

Millfield House, Gainsborough Road, Everton – erect garden building.

Land at Ranby Filling Station, Blyth Road, Ranby – erection of 96-sheet, two-sided billboard.

9 Eldon Street, Tuxford – prior-approval application for change of use from hairdresser’s/beauty salon to four-bedroom dwelling.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/