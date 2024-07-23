Company in charge of Nottinghamshire’s roads ‘needs to win back public trust’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company which manages Nottinghamshire’s roads has been accused of losing the public’s trust over potholes problems.

Via East Midlands is responsible for highway maintenance, street lights and road safety across the county.

It was initially set up as a partnership and has been fully owned by Nottinghamshire Council since 2019.

The contract is due to expire in 2026, and the council will decide later this year whether to extend it for a further five years.

Councillors say Via needs to 'win back public trust' over the state of Nottinghamshire's roads. Photo: Submitted

However, councillors on the council’s overview committee said public frustration with pothole-filled roads meant the company needed to improve its performance.

Coun Michael Payne MP (Lab) said: “Potholes are by far the issue we receive the most letters about.

“There’s an issue of public trust. I recognise there are funding challenges, but we can’t pretend it’s all hunky dory.

“People get frustrated when there’s a pothole repaired but there’s blatantly a pothole next to it which should be repaired too.”

He added that despite the challenges, staff trying their best were ‘outstanding’ and ‘unsung heroes’.

Coun Philip Owen (Con) said: “You only have to read social media to see criticism and cynicism with Via.

“When a significant piece of work is done, people comment what a good job they’ve done – we want more of them doing that.

“There can be indeterminable delays – there has been a street light out of action for a year in my area.

"They need to be much sharper.”

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind) argued that the contract should only be renewed until 2027 – one year after it was set to expire.

He said: “There needs to be a fundamental review of it.”

However, this amendment was voted down by Conservative and Labour members who felt it would undermine Via.

Coun Payne said: “We are about to enter a critical period of transport for the county council, with a significant transfer of funds from the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

“I worry throwing pieces in the air in 2027 is disruptive.”

Dan Maher, the managing director of Via, said its goals for improvement were achievable.

“We continue to drive efficiencies through the organisation – it’s a big organisation,” he told the committee.

“We have to do it carefully, it can’t be a revolution.

"The budget and targets are deliverable this year.”

Since being set up eight years ago, Via has achieved a £2.6m dividend for the council.

The final decision on renewal will be taken in September by Coun Neil Clarke (Con), portfolio holder for environment and transport.

The committee were more positive on the contract renewal of Arc Partnership, which manages the council’s property and building projects, including new headquarters being constructed at the new Byron Park development in Hucknall.

They recommended it be given a five-year extension from 2026 to 2031.

Coun Mike Introna (Con) praised its ‘pretty amazing health and safety record’ with no recorded breaches or injuries to date.