Column: Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council: Reducing the risk of future flooding

While some parts of the country have seen hosepipe bans come into force, along with several heatwaves, we have been focusing on weather events which could happen later in the year to reduce the risk of future flooding.

We have been teaming up with the Environment Agency, to help raise awareness about when you need a permit for works near rivers or flood defences.

Unpermitted works taking place within a flood plain, within 8 meters of a river or flood defence or 16 metres of a tidal defence, can cause severe flooding to property and land.

It is important everyone plays their part in protecting our communities so if you want to work in these areas, find out more information at ww.gov.uk/guidance/flood-risk-activities-environmental-permits.

Bassetlaw District Council

I also welcome the creation of a new Natural Flood Management scheme for Shireoaks and Worksop which is being led by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and funded by the Environment Agency.

It aims to work with landowners to carry out nature-based solutions, such as tree planting and wetland creation, to help increase flood resilience in the area.

The project is in its early stages, and I look forward to learning more about its progress over the coming months.

Finally, with the school summer holidays getting underway, there’s plenty of free activities across the district to keep children entertained. Bassetlaw Museum is hosting a fantastic arts festival this summer, with dance, drama, music, and circus acts as well as its usual crafts, trails and activities. Find out more at www.bassetlawmuseum.org.uk

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council

The Fusion Energy Café in Worksop is hosting events every Monday, Wednesday and Friday including microscopes and magnet activities, coding, alongside the magic of STEM. Find out more at www. fusionenergycafe.org/events/

Meanwhile, an Art Works-op Family Funday is taking place on Bridge Street on Saturday 2nd August between 10am and 3pm offering arts and crafts activities including face painting, a live graffiti art workshop, dance and entertainment.

Organised by the newly formed Discover Worksop group featuring council members, East Midlands Chamber and local businesses, it is part of a project to attract more visitors, support local business and strengthen the district’s tourism industry.

Or why not enjoy a lovely picnic in one of our many beautiful parks and open spaces, three of which received Green Flag Awards earlier this month and are being celebrated as part of Love Parks Week taking place this week.

I hope whatever you have planned over the summer months, you find some time to relax and enjoy the warm weather.