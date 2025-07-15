Children's home for quiet village cul-de-sac -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

Plans have been disclosed to convert a house on a quiet cul-de-sac in a Retford village into a children’s care home.

The small home would be for two youngsters, who have been diagnosed with learning disabilities or emotional and/or behavioural difficulties. They would be looked after by a team of carers on a rota basis and a manager.

The specialist home is earmarked for a four-bedroom, detached property on St Johns Drive within the close-knit village of Clarborough.

A planning application for a lawful development certificate for change of use has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council by Nicola Carey, director of Sapphire Homes Investments Ltd, based in London.

The quiet cul-de-sac of St Johns Drive, Clarborough, where a children's care home is proposed. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The agent for the proposal is the Halifax-based planning company, Rose Consulting, which has sent a detailed statement to the council outlining the Clarborough scheme.

The statement says: “The purpose of the home would be to support the children to build their confidence, regulate their behaviour and emotions, help them develop life-skills and prepare them for life when they leave to fend for themselves.

“This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life.”

Rose stresses that the home would “seek to replicate as closely as possible a normal, warm and nurturing family-style environment”.

The four-bedroom, detached property on St Johns Drive, Clarborough, which could soon be converted into a home for children, looked after by carers. (PHOTO BY: Rightmove)

The youngsters “would engage in various activities” and either attend a mainstream, special school or “engage in a bespoke individual education plan” via online tutoring.

The home would be registered with the education watchdog Ofsted, and would be visited by social services every four to six weeks.

Two carers would sleep at the property overnight, and the manager would visit most weekdays.

The statement adds: “This type of provision, which government policy is promoting, is to help children who, often through no fault of their own, have not had good parenting in their early years or who have had adverse childhood experiences. These are not children with special or additional needs.

"The home would primarily serve medium to long-term placements in order to minimise disruption to neighbouring residents. There would be no external alterations to the building.”

Rose insists there is no basis to potential fears that such a home might attract extra noise, crime or anti-social behaviour.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, August 27 for a decision or recommendation.

Interested residents can post their comments on the council’s website.

