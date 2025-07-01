Children's home earmarked for Clumber Park -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

A scheme to convert a house within the grounds of Clumber Park into a home for vulnerable children is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

Cabin Hill House is a substantial, detached property set back from the road and surrounded by a large garden, mature trees and landscaping .

It has been vacant since last December but its beautiful and quiet setting is considered ideal for a home for four youngsters aged under 18, who would be supervised round the clock by a team of carers.

A planning statement says: “The setting is peaceful and is particularly well-suited to the therapeutic nature of the proposed use and the needs of the young people who would reside at the home.

Clumber Park, where a plan has emerged to convert a large, detached house into a home for four vulnerable children. (PHOTO BY: Tripadvisor)

"The location offers a stable environment for small-scale residential accommodation, and the spaciousness of the site contributes positively to the suitability.

"The home would respond to the needs of a vulnerable group in society.”

The application has been submitted by Steve Deeks, of Absolute Children’s Services, which already runs similar homes and says it aims “to provide a warm and loving family life and education for traumatised children”.

The company’s agent, planning consultancy Marrons, has compiled the statement, which goes on: “Children’s homes can sometimes raise concerns around noise or disturbance.

"But this proposal represents a low-density use, comparable to a typical, large family home. The property would be professionally managed by experienced care givers, who would operate on a shift basis.

"The surrounding area is predominantly rural, with no immediate residential neighbours. A sawmill business is located next to the site but set within its own contained premises.”

The youngsters would each have their own private bedroom, with access to communal areas and the garden, all creating “a safe, healthy and inclusive environment”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, August 6.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

14 Ordsall Road, Retford – single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension, rebuild new, covered terrace incorporating steelworks to support new wall and gable with new pitched and flat roof area, enlarged single-storey garage and new bay window at front.

Victoria Retail Park, Memorial Avenue, Worksop – provision of electric-vehicle charging bays and associated works.

Mill House, Retford Road, Rampton – proposed timber single-storey ‘granny annexe’ for ancillary use to the main dwelling.

Bramble Barn, High Street, East Markham – erection of single-storey side extension.

Unit at West Carr Business Park, West Carr Road, Retford – change of use from business to non-residential institution for the provision of education.

Bonbusk Farm, Holbeck Road, Holbeck – notification of prior approval for a change of use for agricultural barns one and two into two dwellings.

Sherwood Lodge, Grove Coach Road, Retford – replacement self-build dwelling.

10 Mapletoft Court, Retford – enlarge drive and convert attached garage to provide additional living accommodation.

Chapel House, Main Street, Mattersey – retrospective removal and replacement of personnel and vehicle gates,

Land off Town Street, Lound – change of use of field to dog-walking facility, and erect shelter.

56 Bolham Lane, Retford – erect detached, two-storey garage and gym.

26 Harewood Avenue, Retford – erect single-storey side and rear extension.