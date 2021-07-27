Changes to Nottinghamshire schools' term for Queen's platinum jubilee

The academic year will now end on July 28, rather than July 29, to account for an extra bank holiday as part of the celebrations.

The public holiday will be held on June 2, 2022, as part of a four-day event to mark The Queen’s 70-year reign.

However, this will fall within the May half-term break and when schools are already off.

Schools in Nottinghamshire will finish their 2022 summer term one day earlier to factor in The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

But yesterday Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed plans to cut short the final half-term, factoring in the additional bank holiday.

It means the number of statutory teaching sessions for the 2021/22 academic year has been reduced by one day.

Councillor Tracey Taylor represents Misterton and is chairman of the children and young peoples’ committee.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, she said: “Obviously we always have to plan holiday dates after consultation and we have to do that in good time to advertise them, so parents and families know what they will be.

“Next year is an exceptional year in terms of an extra bank holiday for all of us to celebrate The Queen’s diamond jubilee.”

The committee also confirmed term dates for academic years between 2023/24 and 2026/27.

Academic years will continue on the current model of two weeks for the October half-term, a fixed spring break of the first two weeks in April, and a five-week summer holiday.

The council had put term dates up for consultation, with a second option keeping the two-week October holiday but moving to a varied spring break and slight amendments to the start and end of the academic year.

However, following 1,876 responses to the consultation, the majority of people preferred the existing model for all three years.

The 2023/24 academic year will begin on September 4, 2023 and end on July 26, 2024.

The following academic year will begin on September 2, 2024 and end on July 29, 2025.

The 2025/26 academic year will then begin on September 1, 2025 before ending on July 27, 2026.