Changes to be made notorious junction in Rother Valley

Currently, motorists turning right onto School Road from Mansfield Road at Wales Bar have to wait in the filter lane until oncoming traffic towards Rother Valley becomes clear.

The new right turn arrow, to be installed at the traffic lights this month, will give them more time to make their turn.

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment and Labour councillor for Wales said the arrow is a “much needed improvement.”

Changes are being made to this junction in Wales Bar.

Coun Beck said the traffic lights at the junction were installed around 10 years ago, and traffic has got “considerably busier” since then.

“The long standing issue has always been that right turn,” said Coun Beck.

“There’s been accidents over the years, the traffic has just got considerably busier.”

“Turning right is very risky at times. Installing the arrow to give right turners a few more seconds will make all the difference to keep people safer.”

“You’ve got to go into the middle of the junction to position ready to tun right.

"You’ve got to dash to turn right to get out of the way of the people coming down School Road.”

Coun Beck added that the issue has been raised by residents “consistently” over a number of years.