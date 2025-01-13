Carlton in Lindrick residents demanding more land for allotments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local resident has been advocating for more to be done in regards to more allotment provision in the parish of Carlton in Lindrick.

Joey William has been appealing to Carlton Parish Council to provide land for allotments in the village and says parish councils have a statutory obligation to provide enough allotments under the provisions of the Small Holdings and Allotments Act 1908.

He added that the parish council has already received written representation containing six electoral constituents' signatures as per the provisions of the Act, which are separate to the residents already on the waiting list.

He said: "The National Allotment Society recommend 10 allotment plots per 1000 residents and we have 39

“The legislation doesn't specify a time frame for which a parish council has to provide enough allotment provision, but it does place a statutory obligation on that council.”

Mr William said the council had sought advice from the National Association of Local Councils which replied that it would expect the parish council to hold a meeting to vote to declare its intentions to provide additional allotment provision when faced with a demand.

He said: “The reply also mentions if the parish council envisioned that they would need to purchase or change land further in the year that the precept should take this into consideration and setting up an allotment committee might be a good start.

“I put this forward to the clerk of the council but this was ignored.

"The council has put private land on the neighbourhood plan review which they say meets their statutory obligations.

“But the neighbourhood plan isn't absolute in any regards and also it's still private land.”

Residents have also highlighted to the parish council that Bassetlaw Council forewarned in its allotment strategy 2022 and local plan 2020-2038 that additional land would need to be purchased to meet demand in the district.

Mr William said: Although the parish council has said it will consider looking into the matter further, it said it is unlikely to find a short-term solution due to financial constraints placed upon it and that the investment required (for land purchase) would have a considerable impact on the parish council’s financial status.”

A parish council spokesperson said: “It is true to say that the council has a legal obligation to provide allotments where a demand is identified.

“Currently, the council is reviewing its neighbourhood plan for development in the village for the next 12 to 15 years and the land identified by the resident has already been included in the plan as a possible site for allotment purposes.

“Obviously, the council has a duty to consider the wider financial implications which may arise as a result of land being purchased and developed for allotment purposes and such implications would result in significant increases in the council tax paid by the whole of the community for services.

"The council therefore will need to consider all of the options available for allotment provision and a process will be agreed for those options to be discussed in the near future.

Discussions and consultations will take place with district and county council officials relating to the options which may be identified,and those options will include the land identified by the resident.

“At the current time, there are already 34 allotments in the village which are provided by The Christopher Johnson and The Green Charity amd we are informed that there is a current wating list of 12 people.

"We are further informed that the resident has recently added his name to the waiting list but that his five supporters have indicated that they do not wish to be added at this stage.

“We shall ensure that the council takes all relevant steps to fulfil its legal obligations regarding allotment provision and it is likely that decisions on this issue will be made over the next few months.

“Obviously, the financial burden which will arise is an important factor to be considered and that burden will be identified and considered as part of the option process.”

Your Guardian has contacted Bassetlaw Council for comment.