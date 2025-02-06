Call for more police officers and return of Worksop custody suite in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw is ‘subsidising’ Nottingham city policing and is suffering from the closure of Worksop custody suite 14 years ago, a councillor says.

Coun Mike Introna (Con) said people in the district are ‘frustrated’ over policing, saying they feel the town is getting an inferior level of service compared with other parts of Nottinghamshire.

He told Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden (Lab) the area is not receiving a ‘fair’ representation of police officers and PCSOs.

Speaking during a Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel meeting on February 4, he said: “I’m getting increased challenges coming directly to me from residents.

Worksop custody suite closed in 2011 - now councillors are calling for it to return. Photo: Other

“The borough and district areas of Nottinghamshire pay more in terms of precept tax contributions per person than residents in Nottingham City.

“Many residents feel they are subsidising the city.

“Do you feel this is fair and how can you address this?

“It is causing considerable frustration.”

He said the 2011 closure of the Worksop custody suite, a centre including police cells, was now having an impact.

Coun Introna, who represents Retford East on Nottinghamshire Council, said a police station should be set up in Bassetlaw, saying this would help confidence.

He added: “A proper police station in the north of the county would do much to help public confidence and help support police confidence.

“Will you commit to reviewing and hopefully supporting the need for a proper police station in Bassetlaw?

“I want a full and proper public consultation on the matter.”

Mr Godden said despite there being an allocation for policing services to Bassetlaw, he agreed that there is ‘more to do’.

He said: “I’m aware there is a police desk in Queen’s Buildings (Bassetlaw Council).

“We need to look at that and suggest alternatives to this.

“The savings that we get from having the police station shut is £52,000 as that is the running cost of it.

“When I campaigned as a PCC a lot of feedback that I got from Bassetlaw was that the police station being removed had a huge impact on the community on policing and safety.

“Maybe there are other things we can look at to answer some of the challenges the district is facing.

“I’m coming up on February 19 to have a walk around, and discuss ways we can improve confidence.”

Mr Godden said he ‘will not commit to a public consultation’ at this time, but added: “I’m happy to talk to your residents, it’s not going to be a problem.”

Coun Lynne Schuller (Lab) asked why there was no custody suite in Bassetlaw, and said this would mean officers would spend ‘more time’ making an arrest.

She asked Mr Godden to provide other alternatives, such as a mobile custody suite.

Coun Schuller said in the meeting: “If an officer makes an arrest in Bassetlaw, that would take them the whole of the shift because of the length of time it takes to get them to another custody suite.

“Is there potential for your office to look towards a mobile custody suite or a solution to help other areas of Nottinghamshire that could reduce the amount of time that officers are off the ground, or a digital solution?”

Mr Godden replied: “Let me come up, let’s have a look and see the challenges.

“We can work out a plan, and see if we need to bring the public into some form of consultation as well.

“Let’s get to the crux of what we can do to improve our service in Bassetlaw.”