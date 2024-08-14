Businesses across Bassetlaw urged to make an age-friendly pledge
More than 300 businesses and community organisations across the county have already made a commitment to make their shops and buildings more age-friendly by displaying a ‘We are Age Friendly' sticker.
Around 16 organisations have already signed up in the Bassetlaw area, including The Nottingham.
Jennie Cooper is the Worksop branch manager of the building society and explains why signing up to this scheme is a simple, yet effective way of showing the community that they care. Jennie said,
"We are incredibly proud to support this campaign. All of our eight branches across the county are a welcoming place for people to pop in for a place to rest, catch their breath, or even just have a friendly chat.
"We understand there may be those who find shopping trips a bit daunting at times, so the simple gesture of providing a seat and a friendly face can make a world of difference to someone.
"We would encourage other Notts businesses and organisations to sign up to 'take a seat' if they haven't done so already.”
Councillor Gordon Wheeler, the county council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health said,
“We applaud those businesses which are providing reassurance to older people and people with a disability or chronic illness that they will be offered a seat when they go inside, should they need to rest. Many shops will also offer a drink and, if accessible, use of their toilet facilities.
"We are passionate about helping older people stay independent and connected to their communities. It is so important for people’s mental health and helps reduce the risk of feeling lonely and isolated.”
For further information about this campaign, including which businesses are taking part and how they can sign up for free, visit the website https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/health-and-wellbeing/take-a-seat
