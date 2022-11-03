Ten members of Bassetlaw Youth Council, aged 12-19, enjoyed a tour of the Houses of Parliament, as well as enjoying a question-and-answer session with Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw.

Mr Clarke-Smith answered qustions in a Parliament committee room, sharing his political journey and job role, before taking the youngsters on to the building’s terrace, overlooking the River Thames.

Malachi Carroll, youth mayor, said: “I was delighted to be invited by Mr Clarke-Smith to be part of this enjoyable experience, which I, along with my fellow peers of the youth council, found informative and helpful to see how Parliament operates on a day-to-day basis.”

Bassetlaw Youth Council members with Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP, left, on the Houses of Parliament terrace.

A council spokesman said: “With the privilege of seeing Parliament at work, the day was illuminating, proving to us politics is a fundamental part of our future.

“We were thoroughly excited to be there and absorb the formal and traditional atmosphere.”