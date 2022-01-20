Yesterday (January 19), Boris Johnson announced that all Plan B restrictions will no longer be in place as of Thursday, January 27.

This will mean face masks will no longer be compulsory in indoor public spaces, including public transport and shops, and Covid passports for entry to nightclubs and large events will be dropped.

The prime minister also announced that the advice for people to work from home will be dropped with effect immediately.

On Twitter, the Bassetlaw MP tweeted it is ‘great to see the lifting of Plan B restrictions’, and that England is a ‘stand out nation in Europe’ for its approach to the pandemic.

Daily infections in the UK remain high but are decreasing. Yesterday, the UK recorded 108,069 new cases.

A total of 28,494 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Bassetlaw today, up from 28,264 on Tuesday (Jan 18).

However, the numbers of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital appears to be dropping.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Speaking to Worksop Guardian, Mr Clarke-Smith said: “As we move from pandemic towards endemic, I’m delighted that we have successfully reached the stage where we can now remove restrictions.

"This is due to the big decisions that have been taken, our vaccine and booster roll-out and the sacrifices made by people in Bassetlaw and the rest of the country.