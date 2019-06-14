Bravery of D-Day heroes will never be forgotten

Last week, we commemorated 75 years since the D-Day landings, writes John Mann MP.

The stories that have come from the veterans of D-Day are an inspiration to us all.

Huge numbers faced the certainty of death or injury and we must honour their bravery and sacrifice.

I was particularly interested to hear about the role that Nottinghamshire played in D-Day.

The aircraft used in the operation were manufactured in Nottinghamshire and many of the volunteers who became members of the air bomber crew were trained in our area.

We owe the veterans who risked their lives to protect us from fascism a great deal and should continue to support the work of the British Legion or Help for Heroes, who do so much to help those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

It was disappointing that, one week after uniting in our appreciation of our veterans, the BBC announced that over-75s would no longer receive their free TV licences.

While those that receive pension credit will still be eligible for a free TV licence, this decision is reckless and will have a negative impact on thousands of Bassetlaw households.

The moment that the Government washed its hands of this responsibility and transferred the cost to the BBC, it was clear to me that the future of free licences for the over-75s was doomed.

My fight is with the Government on this issue and I will do what I can to get this decision overturned.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours were announced this week and there are people from Bassetlaw who have been recognised for their contribution to society.

In my view, this is what these honours should be used for.

I would like to congratulate Sidney James Roffey from Retford who was awarded an MBE for services to WWII evacuees and their families and Harjit Singh Bhania, a wheelchair basketball coach from Shireoaks, who was awarded an OBE.

They are both assets to the community and I am delighted that they have been recognised in this way.