Big improvement plans revealed for Ollerton roundabout

Initial designs have been released for what the new Ollerton Roundabout could look like.

The plans have been provisionally approved, but the project is still a way off, and detailed designs still need to be agreed on.

Ollerton Roundabout.

The roundabout snarls up almost daily on one of the busiest routes in the county, causing significant delays for people heading north to south, or vice versa.

Now, Nottinghamshire County Council has agreed that six roundabouts on the A614 and A6097 (which joins the A614) will receive an £22 million upgrade.

The Conservative-run council also plans to hold events with the communities near the roundabouts, to get people’s thought on the schemes before the designs are finalised.

Yesterday, the council also agreed to fund any costs above the £18 million which has been awarded from the Department for Transport, which are currently estimated to be £4 million.

Councillor John Cottee is the council’s highways boss, and represents Keyworth for the Conservatives.

He said: “Delivering improvements along the key corridor down the spine of the county will bring significant journey time improvements to commuters and local businesses.

“The reduction in congestion will increase the attractiveness for the corridor, through greater reliability for the existing development sites, as well as encouraging additional inward investment to the county.

“The scheme will resolve long-standing network issues at a number of junctions on this corridor, including Ollerton and Lowdham roundabouts.”

Councillor John Peck represents Sherwood Forest for Labour, and said: “I’m delighted, particularly about the Ollerton roundabout.

“This is a long-standing issue for the communities around there that use Ollerton Roundabout on a daily basis.

“It’s simply not big enough for the number of roads that feed into it. It never has been, and years of building all sorts of fast food and all sorts around it hasn’t helped the situation. It makes the design more complicated, requiring compulsory purchase.

“Nonetheless, it looks a good design and I think it will help.”