Bassetlaw villagers support plan to turn three-acre field into pasture for horses

Residents in a village near Retford have come out in strong support of a plan to convert a large field there into a pasture for horses.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application for a lawful development certificate to turn a three-acre piece of agricultural land at Scotter Lane in Hayton into equestrian use.

The council’s planning officers are considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday July 29 before making a decision or recommendation.

But villagers of Hayton, which is four miles north-east of Retford, have already given their backing by posting favourable comments on the council’s website and saying the plan would be good for the environment.

The small village of Hayton, near Retford, where residents are supporting a plan to turn a three-acre field into a pasture for horses.

One resident, who lives on Main Street, said: “Hayton is a small, rural community surrounded by agricultural land. There is a substantial equine interest in the village and, therefore, a need for safe and secure grazing for the horses.

"When horses occupy a field, there is no spraying of crops, so allowing all forms of wildlife to flourish more safely.”

Another villager said: “This is a lovely area for the safe exercise and keeping of horses.” And others praised the plan for “giving the horses a safe place to live” and for “keeping the countryside green.”

The owner of a paddock next to the field added: “The previous long-term owners used this land for equestrian grazing and hay production for more than ten years. There is no issue with access, and I fully support this application.”

Horse-lover Kerry Phillipson, of Tiln Grange, Retford, is the person behind the application. She said: “This field was grassed down in 2010 and has been used for producing hay for horses at the nearby West View Livery Yard in Main Street, run by Andrea Beard, who also owned the field. It is registered with Defra (Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) as permanent pasture.”

Meanwhile, other planning applications submitted to the council include these:

19 Church Lane, Gamston – work to fell a leylandii and to trim a sycamore tree within a conservation area.

5 Elizabethan Gardens, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

5 Old Estate Yard, Wiseton – remove a maple tree within a conservation area.

West Retford Cottage, Hospital Road, Retford – reduce the height of and reshape four holly trees within a conservation area.

Jasmine Cottage, North Street, Sturton le Steeple – erect single-storey front porch extension.

Langwith Lodge nursing home, Langwith Lodge Drive, Nether Langwith – work to various trees within a conservation area.

The Police House, 23 Eldon Street, Tuxford – remove a large, multi-limbed ash tree and a horse chestnut tree within a conservation area.

6 Sheaf Place, Worksop – lawful development certificate for a proposed single-storey rear extension.

Land next to sewage works, Common Lane, Ranskill – construction of storage building.

The Old Vicarage, Norton Lane, Cuckney – erect single-storey, glazed link between the main house and adjacent stables, with external facing double doors on each side.

Jerusalem Farm, Tinkers Hill, Carlton in Lindrick – conversion of existing garage and garden room into two holiday lets, with first-floor extension.

Residents are invited to post their comments on any of these applications on the council's website here.