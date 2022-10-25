Rishi Sunak has officially become the UK’s new prime minister after he met with King Charles III this morning - despite losing the leadership race to Liz Truss just six weeks ago.

The Conservative MPs of Bassetlaw and the neighbouring areas have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, said: “Congratulations Rishi Sunak on becoming Conservative leader. Together we must now unite as a party and tackle the challenges facing this country.

“Divided parties can’t do that and the alternative is a Labour government who will destroy this nation and the mandate we’ve been given.

“Now let’s all get fully behind our new prime minister and focus on delivering for the British people.”

Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover, said: “The last year has been incredibly difficult for the country. The effects of covid on our economy and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has created unprecedented economic and political challenges the likes of which we have not seen for many years.

“Today Rishi Sunak has become the leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister. I am confident that he is the right man to lead us forward as a country. We watched him steer our nation’s economy through covid as chancellor and save thousands of livelihoods through his furlough scheme.

“I believe that Rishi Sunak has the clarity and the integrity to face the nation’s challenges and find opportunity in troubling times.

“My mission as the Member of Parliament for Bolsover has never changed. I am determined to bring about opportunity to the Bolsover constituency and ensure the voices of our communities are heard in Westminster.”

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford said: “We are facing one of the most difficult economic periods in our country’s recent history.

“Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the huge strain caused by the pandemic has led to rising inflation globally and the increasing cost of living all over the world. These global problems call for a strong, Conservative response.