Bassetlaw residents fears of Government plans to massively increase housing numbers

Bassetlaw residents have spoken out about their concerns over the Government’s proposed huge increase in the number of houses to be built in the district.

The Government has recently unveiled new housing targets for local authorities across the country with many targets rising steeply going through for local authorities in Nottinghamshire.

Bassetlaw is set to see its targets rise from 260 to 613 new homes per year across the district.

At the same time, Bassetlaw residents are angry that Nottingham City – like Bassetlaw a Labour-run authority – will see its housing target decrease by 32 per cent.

Bassetlaw residents have expressed their fears over the hike in housing targets for the district. Photo: Getty Images

Josh Turner, a Worksop resident, said: “The fact that the Government is pressing more than double the previous target on our area is deeply concerning and will see the landscape of our area vastly change.

"Our area has already been doing more than its fair share in terms of taking on and building more new housing, it’s hardly fair or right that we are forced to take on this many when Nottingham is having its target reduced.

Coun Fraser McFarland (Ind), who represents Clarborough, Clayworth, Hayton, Welham and Wiseton on the council, said: “Over the last few years residents have contacted me worried and concerned that our Labour-run council was planning to build another 12,551 extra homes without the schools, GP services and road improvements needed.

"We now find out that the Labour Government is increasing that number again, by 136 per cent.

"This is terrible news for our already creaking infrastructure and will ruin rural communities.”

Campaigners against the housing numbers increase have highlighted that cities like Nottingham and Derby are where the worst amount of under-delivery is, not areas like Bassetlaw.

As well as Bassetlaw, the Nottinghamshire districts of Ashfield (20 per cent), Broxtowe (61 per cent), Gedling (32 per cent), Mansfield (91 per cent), Newark & Sherwood (62 per cent) and Rushcliffe (36 per cent), have all seen their housing targets increased with Nottingham City the only area to see a target reduction.

Furthermore, across Nottinghamshire, local residents in areas earmarked for housing increases have also raised concerns about the strain on infrastructure and public services that such an increase in housing targets would bring.

Several other areas towns and villages across Nottinghamshire have already expressed concern over the added burden more housing would place on them.

Mr Turner added: “With roads, schools, and healthcare already facing challenges, this additional burden risks overstretching resources.”

Coun Jo White MP (Lab), Bassetlaw MP, said: "Bassetlaw is one of relatively few local authorities with a local plan in place.

"This was agreed in June this year and this set the housing growth target for the area.

"Many of the houses within Bassetlaw's housing allocation have already been built or are under construction and there is now a focus on making sure we get the infrastructure to support any future housing growth.

"I will be monitoring this closely.

“The Government have already said that they will be focusing on those areas that do not have a local plan.”