Today, Friday February 11, it was announced Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, has been appointed as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Rt Hon Nigel Adams MP, minister of state (minister without portfolio) in the cabinet office.

The unpaid role will see Mr Clarke-Smith aid and support Rt Hon Adams in his duties as the minister's ‘eyes and ears’ in the Commons.

The role is considered part of the government and they must vote with the official whip.

Speaking to Worksop Guardian, Mr Clarke-Smith said he feels ‘truly honoured and privileged’.

He said: “With the news that we are now the fastest growing economy in the G7, I am incredibly optimistic about the future, as we get on with the job of delivering on people’s priorities around the cost of living, making a success of Brexit and the levelling up agenda.”