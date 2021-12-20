Bassetlaw MP announces his Christmas card competition winner

The competition gives local children the chance to have their festive design printed on a card which will reach the hands of Bassetlaw residents, businesses and organisations - and even The Queen.”

A Walkeringham Primary School pupil called Else was announced as the winner.

The runners-up were Berkeley from Sparken Hill Academy and James from Gateford Park Primary School.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: The standard of entries was really high this year, so thank you to all the primary school children across Bassetlaw who entered the completion.