Bassetlaw MP announces his Christmas card competition winner
Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith has announced this year's Christmas card competition winner.
The competition gives local children the chance to have their festive design printed on a card which will reach the hands of Bassetlaw residents, businesses and organisations - and even The Queen.”
A Walkeringham Primary School pupil called Else was announced as the winner.
The runners-up were Berkeley from Sparken Hill Academy and James from Gateford Park Primary School.
Mr Clarke-Smith said: The standard of entries was really high this year, so thank you to all the primary school children across Bassetlaw who entered the completion.
“The winning designs will be featuring on my card, which I am sending out across the area, as well as to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Her Majesty The Queen.