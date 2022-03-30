Bassetlaw lands £40,000 for new Changing Places toilets

The Government has confirmed the funding for new Changing Places toilets in the district as part of a £23.5million national investment.

Changing Places toilets are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard facilities. They are equipped with hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and can support both users, their families, and carers.

There are currently 1,300 Changing Places toilets in the England, but this announcement provides funding for an additional 500 rooms.

The new Changing Places facility in The Canch offers an electronic hoist with full access to the whole room, a privacy screen, an adjustable height sink and more.

The new rooms will be delivered across a range of public venues, including cinemas, galleries, shopping centres, museums, visitor centres, beaches, parks, and other entertainment spaces – ensuring those with severe disabilities have the resources they need to enjoy public amenities.

In February, a Changing Places toilet was opened as part of new facilities opened in The Canch, in Worksop.

Along with the toilet, there is also a baby change and parent WC, in addition to four unisex toilets.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “Our public spaces provide fantastic opportunities to get out and see our communities, so it is only right that everybody can enjoy them.

“That is why I welcome the funding of £40,000 to Bassetlaw, which will help to bring new Changing Places toilets to locations such as cinemas, museums, and libraries.

“The move will ensure that our public spaces and venues are accessible to everyone – bringing equality to our communities as we build back fairer.”

Muscular Dystrophy UK is working in partnership with the Government to deliver the additional spaces, and are supporting local authorities in providing technical advice and training.

Ministerial Disability Champion, Eddie Hughes said: “It goes without saying that people with severe disabilities, their families and carers should be able to go shopping, plan a day out or travel without needing to worry about whether they will have access to suitable toilet facilities.

"I am delighted that our funding will help provide over 500 new Changing Places toilets in England, enabling people to enjoy everything their local area has to offer with dignity and freedom.”