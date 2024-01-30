Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The allowance is the annual fee payable to all elected members of the authority for their role as a councillor.

The recommendation of a five percent rise was made by the Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) in their first meeting since the Covid pandemic, with no change being made to allowances since 2019-20.

Before reaching its conclusion, the panel looked at allowances at other comparable authorities, the council’s financial position and the current economic climate.

Compared to the rest of Nottinghamshire’s districts, Bassetlaw District Council members allowances are the third lowest in the county.

The increase is backdated to May 2023, with the basic allowance for members rising from £4,744 to £4,981, while the leader of the Council will get £8,083, up from £7,689.