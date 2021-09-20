Bassetlaw District Council meetings set to continue to be streamed online
Meetings of Bassetlaw District Council will continue to be broadcast online if a motion is passed later this week.
Retford West councillor Helen Tamblyn-Saville has proposed a motion which asked for meetings to be live streamed online in a bid to increase accessibility and transparency of meetings.
During the Covid pandemic, when council meetings were held virtually, members of the public were able to access the meetings streamed online.
The motion will be voted on at a full council meeting on Thursday.
According to agenda papers, where the motion is outlined, the council resolves ‘that all public meetings (excluding those items held in exemption) are live streamed through all supported media outlets that it currently manages, as well as any future platforms it may use.”