It has secured £319,722 as part of the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which provides grants to fund heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures.

The funding is being used to replace an outdated heating system and install energy efficiency measures at Kilton Forest Golf Course’s clubhouse.

The work will see its carbon emissions reduced by more than 70 per cent and avoid creating over 43 tonnes of CO2eq emissions a year.

Tom Woodhead, business services director at Woodhead Group; Robert Craighead, climate change officer at Bassetlaw District Council; councillor Jo White cabinet member for economic development and Bassetlaw District Council and and Rob Brooks, facility manager at Kilton Forest Golf Course.

The council’s cabinet member for regeneration, councillor Jo White, said: “The council is committed to contributing to the UK’s ambition of being net zero by 2050 and is excited about delivering some major improvements to one of our highly popular and well used buildings.

“While Kilton Forest is not the largest of the council’s emissions, it is one of the worst emitting systems in the council’s assets and is a significant step forward in our ambition to reduce carbon emissions across all of our buildings.

“This project is just one of a number of schemes the council is exploring in a bid to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to tackling climate change globally.”

The work is being carried out by Nottinghamshire-based Woodhead Group.

Chief visionary officer, Glenn Slater, said: “The climate emergency is very much top of the agenda now for the whole of the construction sector. This year we launched our climate action framework laying out our roadmap to a low carbon future.

"The biggest challenge we face as a sector is how to retrofit and decarbonise the existing built environment, so it fantastic to be helping Bassetlaw District Council on this journey.”

Kilton Forest Golf Course and the clubhouse is operated by the council’s leisure provider, Barnsley Premier Leisure.

Contracts manager for BPL Glyn Davis, said: “As the leisure operator we remain committed to working in partnership with the council to reduce our carbon footprint. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support while these works are taking place.”

Some of the upgrades include:

Replacing an oil-fired boiler with an air source heat pump and installing new fan-convection radiators.

Improving the building fabric, windows and insulation to increase energy efficiency.

Installing solar panels to help reduce electricity consumption.

Updating all lighting with LED bulbs