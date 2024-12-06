Bassetlaw county councillor hands in petition demanding resurfacing of key road

A Bassetlaw county councillor has handed in petition with 140 signatures calling for urgent action on Clayworth Common near Retford.

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), who represents Misterton at County Hall, presented the petition at a full meeting of the council on December 5.

The petition, submitted on behalf of Clayworth Parish Council, calls on the the council’s highways department to take action to address significant safety concerns on the road – the B1403 – which links the villages of Clayworth and Hayton.

This includes resurfacing before damage to the road gets any worse.

Coun Tracey Taylor hands in the petition to the council. Photo: Submitted

During the meeting, Coun Taylor highlighted the vital role this narrow B-road plays for rural communities, describing it as ‘the main arterial route from many of my northernmost villages to Retford and beyond’.

Despite its B-road designation, the route is essential for residents accessing work, education, healthcare, and shops.

She said: “This two-mile stretch of roadway is not just affected by typical potholes but has several stretches where the road surface is split along its length.

"Other areas are sunken or have adverse cambers that tilt dangerously towards field-side drainage dykes.

"These hazards force drivers to travel down the centre of the road, creating additional safety risks.”

She emphasised the need for a thorough evaluation of the road’s condition and urgent action to address residents’ concerns about it.

She continued: “The significance of roads like this – B-roads between rural communities – is too often undervalued.

"Yet these routes are lifelines for my residents, connecting them to essential services and infrastructure.

"This petition calls for a full and formal assessment of repairs needed for the B1403.

"We cannot afford to wait for further deterioration or accidents before taking action.”

The petition has been formally submitted to the council for review.

Local residents and Clayworth Council are hopeful that this will lead to significant improvements to what for many of them is a critical piece of infrastructure for the community.

A highways manager from Nottinghamshire Council said: “The petition will be considered alongside any other related reports and discussed at a future transport and environment cabinet member meeting.”