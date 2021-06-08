Bassetlaw could be renamed Worksop and Retford under parliamentary boundary change proposals

The proposals, aimed at ensuring seats with broadly similar numbers of voters, will see England gain 10 additional seats overall, but the bulk of those will be in the south of England.

The Boundary Commission for England published “initial proposals” today as part of its 2023 review to rebalance the constituencies of MPs based on population size.

Under the plans part of east Bassetlaw, including Clayworth, North Wheatley and Clarborough, would move into the Newark constituency meaning some residents will get a new MP.

Part of the Bassetlaw constituency in the east would move into the Newark constituency under the proposals.

The Bassetlaw constituency would also be renamed Worksop and Retford.

The Rother Valley constituency would remain unchanged.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “After receiving the latest proposals we are currently considering them and they will now be subject to extensive consultation, which I hope the people in Bassetlaw will engage with.

"The consultation process last time saw more than 50 per cent of the composition of constituencies change, so the initial proposals are just that and may well change.”

The task of reconfiguring parliamentary constituencies is being carried out by independent commissions in each UK nation who will report separately, with the plans for England the first to be published.

Of the 533 existing English constituencies, fewer than 10 per cent will remain unchanged under the proposals.

The Boundary Commission is not due to make its final recommendations to Parliament until July 2023 and its proposals are the subject of an eight-week consultation.

Publication of the proposals is the first opportunity to see what the map of new constituencies might look like, and marks the start of the first of three rounds of consultation.

The number of constituencies across the UK will stay the same, at 650. The proposals are for the number of constituencies in England to increase from 533 to 543. Wales will lose eight seats and Scotland's count will be cut by two.

People can visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view the map showing the proposed new boundaries before the consultation closes on August 2.