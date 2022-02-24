The PM had travelled north to talk about the Government’s Levelling Up plans.

Members of the Bassetlaw Conservatives group, which included local councillors, travelled to Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, in Brigg in Lincolnshire to meet with the PM.

On his visit, Mr Johnson also visited RAF Waddington to speak with military analysts.

Members of the Bassetlaw Conservative Party met PM Boris Johnson in Forest Pines hotel and golf course, Lincolnshire, on February 17.

MP for Bassetlaw, Brendan Clarke-Smith said the PM was on ‘top form’ and many who where there had been inspired to become councillors.

He said: “I’m really grateful the Prime Minister took the time to meet local members and to speak about the tough action we are taking against Russia, levelling up Bassetlaw and measures to tackle the cost of living.