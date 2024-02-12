Bassetlaw businesses and community groups can bid for share of £100K funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisations and charities can bid for a share of £28k from the second round of the Arts and Heritage Grant Programme, with the deadline for applications being Tuesday February 13.

A total of £86,177 is available as part of the second round of the Rural England Prosperity Fund, with applications due by February 26.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “We would like to encourage businesses, groups and organisations to come forward with their applications that could help to improve local communities and businesses to make investments and create new opportunities.

“This funding has already helped to deliver projects across the district supporting improvements in community facilities, green spaces, boost rural tourism and help support businesses looking to expand or diversify”.

The Rural England Prosperity Fund aims to improve facilities for residents and supports enterprise. Previous projects to benefit include the creation of an outdoor gym, as well as solar panels and building refits.

Cllr Jo White, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: "This is the perfect opportunity for businesses that are looking to expand or diversify and need the finances to take that big step. This is about turning an idea into reality".

Arts and Heritage grants of between £500 to £5k are available to support cultural and creative schemes across the district. Among the projects it’s previously backed include a lantern parade and a sculpture celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The funding forms a package of measures being delivered by Bassetlaw District Council over a two-year period after it secured more than £3.39 million pounds of the Government’s UKSPF monies. It aims to build pride in place and increase life chances across three key areas - Community and Place, Local Businesses and People and Skills.

For more information on Rural England Prosperity Funding please visit: https://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/rural-england-prosperity-fund-repf/