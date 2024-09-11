As Winter Fuel Payments cut for millions – here's how your North Nottinghamshire MP voted

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:04 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 10:22 BST
Millions of pensioners may lose winter fuel payments this year following an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the cuts in Parliament.

The government secured a 120-vote majority, with 348 votes in favour and 228 against, for the plan to limit winter fuel payments to only the poorest pensioners.

Shouts of “shame” reverberated in the Commons chamber as the result was announced.

The policy is set to reduce the number of pensioners receiving up to £300 in payments from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

The change is expected to reduce the welfare bill by £1.4bn this year, as a step towards addressing the £22bn deficit inherited from the Conservatives, according to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Members of Parliament were asked to vote either for or against blocking the budget cut.

And here is how your North Nottinghamshire MPs voted…

Nottinghamshire MPs

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield, voted for blocking the cut.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield, voted for blocking the cut.

Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield, voted against blocking the cut.

Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield

Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield, voted against blocking the cut.

Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw, voted against blocking the cut.

Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw

Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw, voted against blocking the cut.

