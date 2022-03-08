Application for rural village pub near Worksop to hold outdoor events is withdrawn

Punch Taverns had applied to Bolsover District Council to vary its licence at the Elm Tree Inn, in Main Road, Elmton, however concerns were raised by environmental health, which pointed out previous complaints had been made by nearby residents about noise from the establishment.

In a letter to the council, environmental health officer Elizabeth Sellors said: “The application proposes a condition to be set for an event management plan (EMP) to be provided for pre-booked events taking place within the external areas, however, we feel that an event management plan should be submitted for consideration along with the licence application (especially in relation to the noise management plan therein).”

She added that the agency thought there should be inclusion for the management for the external areas outside the times of pre-booked events and recommended that a timescale be provided for the EMP to be submitted to the council prior to the events to allow it to be reviewed.

A report into the application stated: “The applicants’ agent and the environmental health team have entered into mediation but have been unable to reach an agreement.”