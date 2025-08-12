Aparthotel rooms could give historic Worksop pub new lease of life -- Bassetlaw plans

One of Worksop’s most historic pubs could soon be given a new lease of life if Bassetlaw District Council approves a planning application.

The Swan Inn, also known as the Frog And Swan, on Castle Street, dates back almost 100 years, having been rebuilt in 1926 for Henry Tomlinson’s Anchor Brewery, of Sheffield.

Located within the Worksop conservation area, the building is distinguished by its unusual exterior, featuring beautiful architectural touches.

Renowned as a traditional, family-friendly pub in its heyday, it was given a complete revamp in 2015. But seven years later, it was put on the market by leisure property specialists Fleurets.

The Swan Inn (or Frog and Swan), on Castle Street, Worksop, pictured in 2022 when it was put up for sale.

Now a plan is on the table to convert the first and second floors into eight aparthotel rooms, create a first-floor extension at the back and replace the front door and windows.

Aparthotel rooms, specially designed for short stays, are classed as a cross between standard hotel rooms and serviced apartments.

The application has been submitted by Paul Hastings, 56, one of two directors of Rufford Abbey Investments Ltd, a company based in Shirebrook that deals with the buying, selling and letting of real estate.

His agent is Lee Marsh, of the York-based architectural services firm Fusion 13 (Design and Energy) Ltd, who has compiled a planning statement to accompany the application.

It states: “The reopening of the public house (which does not require planning permission) and minor alterations to the existing car park would also take place.

"An existing rear chimney and external metal staircase, both at the rear, would be removed.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Tuesday, September 23.

