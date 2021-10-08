The plan, submitted by Strata Homes, would see 197 homes – one more than the previous plan – built on 10.16 hectares of land off Chapel Way and Lambrell Avenue, along with 439 parking spaces.

The previous scheme was recommended for approval, but was refused by Rotherham Council’s planning board in June, on the grounds of ecology and traffic concerns.

The development, which is close to Kiveton Community Woodland will include 43 affordable homes and electric charging points.

Almost 200 new homes could be built on land at Kiveton Park.

A report to the planning board states that Strata Homes would be required to pay £384,422 towards education, £98,500 towards sustainable travel, and £30,000 to improve the play area off Wales Road.

A transport assessment concludes that “there are no overriding highways or transport reasons that should prevent the granting of planning consent for the proposals”.

The report adds that 147 letters of representation have been received from residents, raising a number of objections.

Issues raised include flooding on the site, extra traffic, lack of capacity at schools and GP surgeries in the area, loss on greenspace, wild deer are seen on the site, and the traffic survey is “not fit for purpose”.

Three letters of support have been submitted, stating that first time buyers are looking for properties in Kiveton, and “more homes are needed”.