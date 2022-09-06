‘All we can do is hope’: Guardian readers comment on Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister

Liz Truss has been announced as the next Prime Minister, after winning a Conservative leadership race against Rishi Sunak.

Guardian readers have shared their reactions to Truss becoming PM on Worksop Guardian’s Facebook page.

Colleen Townson said: “Best out of the two, but utterly incapable.”

The Conservative Party have elected Liz Truss as their new leader replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Paul Irving said: “It doesn't look good - she has been a woeful failure at every government job she has had.”

Tommy Lee said: “How has this lady got leadership of the country. From nowhere to the top spot in British politics, it beggars belief.

“All we can do is hope she does something good, which I don't think she will.”

Darren Reading said: “Heavens help us.”

Michael Barton said: “Hopefully not for long. Wait until she does U-turns on the things she promised during the leadership election.”